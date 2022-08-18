 
Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson would be in 'background' in 'The Kardashians' 

Kim Kardashian ex-beau Pete Davidson to have barely anytime on screen during The Kardashians, as per recent reports, following the shocking breakup.

An insider told Page Six that the former Saturday Night Live star is “in the background” in the coming season of the hit show.

“But the reality world is not built for people like Pete,” the source added.

The comedian appears on the teaser of the show as the Skims founder reflects on how good life is while saying “I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time.”

Davidson can be seen in the clip which shows the now exes on the night of the Met Gala but the source noted that it would be the only glimpse of him that the audience will see.

The insider went on to say that Davidson is “a very private person” and acknowledged that Kardashian “was always super respectful of that.”

“He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world,” the source shared.

Davidson and Kardashian parted ways earlier this month because the long distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," an insider told E! News.

