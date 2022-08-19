Two more bodies fished out of Malir River as family drowns

Rescue personnel tying the car that was swept away into the Malir River. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The bodies of two more people belonging to a family were fished out of the Malir River after a flash flood on Link Road swept away their car into the river, rescue officials confirmed Friday.

Officials from the Edhi Foundation said that during the ongoing rescue operation, the body of the family's head, Zeeshan Ansari, and three children — Moosa, Amna, and Ibad — have been recovered so far — taking the count to a total of four.

Seven people were inside the car when it drowned in the river, with six family members and their driver. The family was headed back to Hyderabad after attending a marriage in Karachi.

The rescue officials further added that the search for the other three victims — the woman Rabia, her son Ayan, and the driver Abdul Rehman — is still underway.



Two children — Moosa and his younger sister Amna — were recovered yesterday, shortly after their car was found about one-and-a-half kilometres away from the drowning point.

Rescue officials said that the flow of water was quick and large rocks were hampering the rescue operation. They added that the rescue operation would be completed soon with help from Pakistan Navy boats and other administrative machinery, .

The Pakistan Navy, Edhi Foundation volunteers, police, and personnel from the Sindh police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) have been participating in the search operation.