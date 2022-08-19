Harry made the move Diana was ‘on the brink’ of making

Prince Harry left the UK to move to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle which was a similar decision to what Princess Diana was about to make before she died.

A former royal bodyguard Lee Sansum opened up about serving the late Princess of Wales in a new book titled Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard's Story.

Sansum recalled his conversation with Diana in which she allegedly expressed her wish to relocate to the US.

The former bodyguard shared that Diana said: “'There is nothing I can do in the UK. The papers there attack me no matter what I do.'"

"'I want to go to the US and live there so I can get away from it all. At least in America they like me and will leave me alone.'"

Diana had a strong presence in the US during her last visit to Washington in June 1997 where she spoke at the American Red Cross headquarters about her landmine campaign.