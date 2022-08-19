 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry made the move Diana was ‘on the brink’ of making

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Harry made the move Diana was ‘on the brink’ of making
Harry made the move Diana was ‘on the brink’ of making

Prince Harry left the UK to move to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle which was a similar decision to what Princess Diana was about to make before she died.

A former royal bodyguard Lee Sansum opened up about serving the late Princess of Wales in a new book titled Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard's Story.

Sansum recalled his conversation with Diana in which she allegedly expressed her wish to relocate to the US.

The former bodyguard shared that Diana said: “'There is nothing I can do in the UK. The papers there attack me no matter what I do.'"

"'I want to go to the US and live there so I can get away from it all. At least in America they like me and will leave me alone.'"

Diana had a strong presence in the US during her last visit to Washington in June 1997 where she spoke at the American Red Cross headquarters about her landmine campaign.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Jennifer Garner decides not to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck, JLo wedding bash: Source

Jennifer Garner decides not to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck, JLo wedding bash: Source
Jonah Hill breaks silence on his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks: 'won't make media appearance'

Jonah Hill breaks silence on his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks: 'won't make media appearance'
Andrew will be completely excluded from monarchy in Charles’ reign?

Andrew will be completely excluded from monarchy in Charles’ reign?
Kanye West won’t apologize for selling Yeezy Gap out of trash bags: ‘I’m an innovator’

Kanye West won’t apologize for selling Yeezy Gap out of trash bags: ‘I’m an innovator’
Meghan Markle to question Queen over 'awkward' remark from Prince Philip funeral?

Meghan Markle to question Queen over 'awkward' remark from Prince Philip funeral?
Why Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard quit: 'Didn't agree to this!'

Why Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard quit: 'Didn't agree to this!'
'Prove Amber Heard guilty': Company pays $8/hr to dig dirt on Johnny Depp ex

'Prove Amber Heard guilty': Company pays $8/hr to dig dirt on Johnny Depp ex
Will Johnny Depp appear in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff? Deets inside

Will Johnny Depp appear in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff? Deets inside
Meghan Markle to 'humiliate' Prince Harry in UK, will 'show how it's done'

Meghan Markle to 'humiliate' Prince Harry in UK, will 'show how it's done'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s second wedding to be officiated by Jay Shetty: Report

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s second wedding to be officiated by Jay Shetty: Report
Meghan Markle warned Netflix content to be 'vetted' for 'attraction'

Meghan Markle warned Netflix content to be 'vetted' for 'attraction'

Latest

view all