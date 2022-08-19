 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Prince Harry ‘not a moaner’ in his memoir: ‘Echoes Diana’

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Harry’s memoir is not about him ‘moaning’ about his life, contrary to popular belief, a former royal aide has said, even claiming that Harry ‘echoes’ his mother Princess Diana with the book.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Diana’s former private aide Stewart Pearce shared how Prince Harry’s memoir can be expected to focus more on his mental health journey, and might serve to ‘exorcise his past demons’.

According to Pearce: “The Duke of Sussex’s move to publish his life story echoes his mum’s attitude in giving the world her version of events, even if it clashes with the royal institution.”

The former aide went on to add that Prince Harry seems to have ‘inherited’ Princess Diana’s ‘bravery’ in facing the consequences of his story.

“At the moment, very few people seem to understand where he’s coming from, they just feel that he’s a moaner. And of course, he’s not, what he’s doing is he’s addressing the unseen,” Pearce shared.

