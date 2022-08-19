 
sports
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
SDSports desk

‘Real recognise real’: Babar Azam meets Dutch football club Ajax's captain Dušan Tadić

By
SDSports desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (R) and Ajax's skipper Dušan Tadić pose for a picture on August 19, 2022. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (R) and Ajax's skipper Dušan Tadić pose for a picture on August 19, 2022. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Babar Azam and Co on Friday visited the Netherlands' top-tier football club — Amsterdamsche Football Club Ajax or AFC Ajax.

After securing the series against the Netherlands, national team members captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, along with team manager Mansoor Rana visited football club Ajax's headquarters in Amsterdam.

The cricketers met Ajax's skipper Dušan Tadić, CEO of the Dutch club and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar, and ex-Ajax FC and Netherlands player Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

On the occasion, Babar and Tadic swapped signed shirts by players of both teams, while team managers Rana and Van der Sar also exchanged shirts.

Ajax FC also shared a picture on their official Twitter handle and wrote: "When football meets cricket."

It also shared the picture of skipper Azam and Tadić posing for the picture with the signed shirts of each other. "Real recognise real," the football club captioned the picture.

It should be mentioned here that Ajax is the most successful club in the Netherlands, with 36 Eredivisie titles and 20 KNVB Cups. They have also won the prestigious Champions League five times.

The last match of the ODI series will be played on Sunday in Rotterdam.

