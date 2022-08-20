Prince William announces royal visit to New York for Earthshot summit next month

Prince William is set to visit New York City next month to attend an innovation summit for his Earthshot Prize for this year’s award ceremony, Kensington Palace confirmed.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, will make a solo trip to NYC on 21 September for the second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, cohosted by the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

He is set to give an address at the summit, which will unite finalists and winners of the global £50m environmental competition from last year’s ceremony.

The September event will be co-hosted by the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and Bloomberg Philanthropy during New York City’s Climate Week.

The upcoming tour to NYC will mark William’s first-ever visit to the US since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to California in 2020.

Royal experts have claimed that it is ‘highly unlikely’ that William and Harry will meet during his visit to the US this fall – due to their long-running rife.