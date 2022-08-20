 
sports
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
AFP

Kobe Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

By
AFP

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Kobe Bryant, seen here in a mural painted by @sloe_motions, remains a revered figure in Los Angeles and beyond Frederic J. — AFP/File
Kobe Bryant, seen here in a mural painted by @sloe_motions, remains a revered figure in Los Angeles and beyond Frederic J. — AFP/File

LOS ANGELES: Kobe Bryant’s widow told a court Friday she was devastated when she learned first responders had snapped graphic photographs of her dead husband and daughter in the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed them.

A tearful Vanessa Bryant said she lives in fear of the pictures surfacing on the internet, and "constantly being spread."

"Once it’s spread, you can’t get it back," she said.

US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter were among nine people who died when their chopper smashed into a hillside near Los Angeles in 2020.

Related items

Vanessa Bryant alleges she has suffered emotional distress because personnel from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and firefighters took pictures of the scene which they later shared, including at a bar, with friends and other first responders.

One sheriff’s deputy acknowledged that he had sent the pictures to a fellow deputy as the pair played "Call of Duty."

Vanessa Bryant told a Los Angeles court on Friday she had bolted out of the house to find a place to cry away from her daughters when she learned of the existence of the photos.

"I broke down and cried, and I wanted to run down the block and just scream," the Los Angeles Times reported her saying.

"I don’t want my children to ever come across them," she said. "I have three little girls."

‘Souvenirs’

Bryant is suing Los Angeles County for unspecified millions of dollars in damages, in a case that has been joined to that of Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also perished in the crash.

The suits allege negligence and invasion of privacy.

Attorneys say the grisly mobile phone pictures were snapped as "souvenirs" by first responders who had no business taking photos.

Lawyers for Los Angeles County do not dispute that the photos were taken, but insist they have never been made public and have now been deleted.

In this file photo taken on February 24, 2019 US basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. — AFP
In this file photo taken on February 24, 2019 US basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. — AFP

Chester told the courtroom in Los Angeles of his disbelief when he learned of the pictures a month after the tragedy — including that they had been flaunted at a bar and at an awards ceremony.

"I had largely insulated my family from the details" of the crash, he said.

"Now, I thought there would be pictures of the remains" on the internet, he said, adding he had instantly warned his sons: "Please don’t start Googling for them."

"I’m fearful every day," he told the nine-strong jury. "There’s been a lot of things that people thought didn’t exist — that have turned up on the internet."

Mira Hashmall, representing the county in the civil litigation, said earlier that the case, which began last week, hinged on this issue of public dissemination.

"From the time of the crash to now, the county has worked tirelessly to prevent its crash site photos from getting into the public domain," she said.

"Over two and a half years later, no county photos have appeared in the media, none can be found online, and the plaintiffs admit they’ve never seen them."

Relatives of other victims were last year granted $2.5 million in compensation over the photo-taking.

An investigation into the crash found the pilot had probably become disorientated after flying the Sikorsky S-76 into the fog.

Bryant is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players ever, a figure who became the face of his sport during a glittering two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 straight out of high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

More From Sports:

Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar

Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar
‘Real recognise real’: Babar Azam meets Dutch football club Ajax's captain Dušan Tadić

‘Real recognise real’: Babar Azam meets Dutch football club Ajax's captain Dušan Tadić
'Live every moment': Babar Azam gives advise to his fans

'Live every moment': Babar Azam gives advise to his fans
Hassan Ali to play National T20 Cup as PCB rejects his NOC for CPL

Hassan Ali to play National T20 Cup as PCB rejects his NOC for CPL
Pakistan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championships

Pakistan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championships
How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?

How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?
PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

PHF's re-elected president assures players, coaching panel to get salaries next week

PHF's re-elected president assures players, coaching panel to get salaries next week
Pak vs Ned: Pakistan move up in World Cup Super League points table

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan move up in World Cup Super League points table
Harbhajan Singh shares what gifts 'Lala' used to bring for him

Harbhajan Singh shares what gifts 'Lala' used to bring for him
India's 'King' Kohli opens up about his mental health struggle

India's 'King' Kohli opens up about his mental health struggle
Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of World Jr Squash Championships

Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of World Jr Squash Championships

Latest

view all