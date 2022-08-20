 
Will Smith's ex-wife 'stands' in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino recently lent her support to the actor months after the infamous Oscars' slap incident earlier this year and hoped that fans would eventually “forgive” him.

“I hope people allow Will to be human,” said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum in an interview with The Daily Mail on Friday.

Zampino, who was married to the King Richard star from 1992 to 1995, commented, “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”

“You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she noted.

File Footage

While gushing over the Bad Boys actor’s work, the 54-year-old mentioned, “Will has been in the business since 16 with Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.” 

She continued, “He has given us years of laughter and he puts love into everything he does. He has heart connection to his fans.”

“I hope people allow the opportunity for him to be human,” she reiterated.

For the unversed, Smith smacked Oscars’ host Chris Rock on the stage in March after the comedian took jibe at the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Meanwhile, the Independence Day actor also posted a video on YouTube in late July and clarified his stance regarding the Oscar-slap fiasco.

