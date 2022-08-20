 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’
Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’

Prince William and Harry are nowhere close to reconciling as their difference are expected to only get worse.

The Duke of Sussex is all geared up to launch a series of allegations against members of the royal family, including racism claims against an unnamed royal.

Harry, who used to share a strong bond with his brother, has grown apart from the Duke of Cambridge since stepping down as a senior royal and moving to the US.

Although the brothers will be crossing path amid Sussexes’ UK visit, royal expert Phil Dampier thinks that the chances of them being on the same page is low.

Dampier said on social media: “I can’t see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry’s book is out of the way.

“And it’s likely to make things worse!” he predicted.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident

Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident
Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal

Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal
‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth

‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth
‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas

‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark
Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’
Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’

Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’
Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air
'Joyous' Princess Diana made happy calls after Britons snubbed Charles as King

'Joyous' Princess Diana made happy calls after Britons snubbed Charles as King
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on 'warpath', making royals 'suspicious'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on 'warpath', making royals 'suspicious'

Latest

view all