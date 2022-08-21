Meghan Markle had plans to become 'Queen of Bolivia' after entitled boyfriend

Meghan Markle was one ambitious girl back in her school days, reveals book author.



The Duchess of Sussex famously used to tell her classmates that she is going to be the Queen of Bolivia after marrying on of the students.

Meghan was friends with the son of a Bolivian president back when she was studying, a young boy she managed to befriend.

Royal author Tom Bower said that Meghan used to "boast" about becoming Queen of the South American country.



He said: "Her ambition was never in doubt.



"Influenced by her frequent presence in the studios, she was set upon becoming famous.



"Befriending the son of a Bolivian president at school, Meghan boasted for a few days, 'I’m going to be Queen of Bolivia’”.

Meanwhile, Meghan's childhood friend Ninaki Priddi has claimed the Duchess was "always fascinated by the Royal Family".