Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family

Prince Andrew, who was the first to visit mother Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, is reportedly in ‘intense talks’ with the monarch about his future after Virginia Giuffre scandal.



The Duke of York was stripped of all his patronages and military titles following a multi-million deal with his abuse accuser Giuffre earlier this year.

The Herald Sun, quoting The Sun, reported Prince Andrew spent several days alone with the Queen at Balmoral and the mother-son duo were locked in ‘intense talks’ about his future in royal family.

The report, citing a source, says Andrew wanted a few days alone with his mother to talk about his future.

A friend of Andrew said: “He is a 62-year-old man and knows that he can’t spend the rest of his days ­sitting around at Royal Lodge in Windsor, walking his dogs and ­riding horses.

“He’s thinking about what he can do. He has had discussions with the Queen about what he can do with his life.”

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father spent three days locked in 'intense talks' with the Queen about his future and desperately wants a new position.