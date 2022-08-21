 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family
Prince Andrew desperately wants a new position in royal family

Prince Andrew, who was the first to visit mother Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, is reportedly in ‘intense talks’ with the monarch about his future after Virginia Giuffre scandal.

The Duke of York was stripped of all his patronages and military titles following a multi-million deal with his abuse accuser Giuffre earlier this year.

The Herald Sun, quoting The Sun, reported Prince Andrew spent several days alone with the Queen at Balmoral and the mother-son duo were locked in ‘intense talks’ about his future in royal family.

The report, citing a source, says Andrew wanted a few days alone with his mother to talk about his future.

A friend of Andrew said: “He is a 62-year-old man and knows that he can’t spend the rest of his days ­sitting around at Royal Lodge in Windsor, walking his dogs and ­riding horses.

“He’s thinking about what he can do. He has had discussions with the Queen about what he can do with his life.”

According to the Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father spent three days locked in 'intense talks' with the Queen about his future and desperately wants a new position.

More From Entertainment:

‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William

‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William
Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’
Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’

Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’
Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck
Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'

Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'
Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief

Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief
Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube

Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube
BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify

BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify
Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir
Amber Heard’s face injuries from Johnny Depp ‘not visually doctored’?

Amber Heard’s face injuries from Johnny Depp ‘not visually doctored’?

Latest

view all