Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’

File Footage

Royal experts point out Prince William’s angst over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and admit that it may ‘very well be the final straw’ in the brothers’ relationship.



Royal author and commentator Dan Wootton issued this warning in his new piece for Mail Online.

In it, he began by admitting that there is currently a “zero chance of reconciliation while his 'intimate' autobiography hangs over the Queen.”

In his piece, he also addressed the possibility of this being the “final straw in relations between Harry and his brother Prince William, who has still not forgiven the Sussexes for their bonanza of lies otherwise known as the Oprah Winfrey interview."