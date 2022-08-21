 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?
Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?

Prince Andrew has expressed hope Queen Elizabeth can influence future king Prince Charles and Prince William, who see no way back for him.

According to reports by British media, Andrew spent three days locked in 'intense talks' with mother Queen about his future in the royal family.

However, OK! reported Prince Charles and his elder son Prince William ‘see no way back’ for Prince Andrew following Virginia Giuffre scandal.

The Duke of York was stripped of all his patronages and military titles following a multi-million deal with his abuse accuser Giuffre earlier this year.

The Herald Sun, quoting The Sun, reported Prince Andrew spent several days alone with the Queen at Balmoral, and the mother-son duo were locked in ‘intense talks’ about his future in royal family.

The report citing a source says, “He (Prince Andrew) knows he let his mother down badly but he hasn’t been convicted of a crime. He wants to try to establish a route back.

“He’s hoping the Queen can influence Prince Charles and Prince William, who see no way back for him.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report

Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report
Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Meghan Markle's claims in explosive chat with her

Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Meghan Markle's claims in explosive chat with her
Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood
Prince Louis gives royal photographer tough time: ‘what a character!’

Prince Louis gives royal photographer tough time: ‘what a character!’
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia
Prince Harry sparks fears he’ll ‘shock drop’ memoir on Royal Family

Prince Harry sparks fears he’ll ‘shock drop’ memoir on Royal Family
Kate and William slammed over costly ‘eyebrow-raising' move

Kate and William slammed over costly ‘eyebrow-raising' move
‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William

‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William
Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’
Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’

Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’

Latest

view all