Sunday Aug 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling with shadows’ of embarrassment

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are petrified of facing another embarrassment, similar to the UN speech.

This claim has been made by the Mail on Sunday’s editor Charlotte Griffiths, in her interview with MailPlus’ Palace Confidential.

Griffiths was quoted saying, "I think they released these dates in advance because they want to give a chance for crowds to gather.

"Because, if they do have a Netflix crew with them, imagine how embarrassing it would be if there were just three people there waving.

They want us to get all excited and talk about it, they want it to look like a royal tour."

