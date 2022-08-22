Meghan Markle’s half-brother eyeing Britney-style ‘conservatorship’

Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Jr is reportedly hoping to get control of their dad’s legal and business affairs to let him focus on his health.

Tom Jr has lodged a bid to put the 78-year-old under a “conservatorship” while he battles back from a stroke.

According to Sunday Mirror, the court documents revealed that Thomas Jr. was "in the process" of obtaining the conservatorship.

The requested conservatorship is said to be less far-reaching than the one Britney Spears lived under for 13 years.

"Tom Snr has had a series of health scares and his son wants to do the best for him by taking any stress away," a source told the outlet.

"Cases in America grind on for months or years so it will be a weight off Tom Snr's mind. It will help him focus on his recovery."