Man's post about wife's battle with breast cancer moves internet

Babar Sheikh and his wife Zahra Khan.— LinkedIn

A man named Babar Sheikh has inspired many after posting about his wife's battle with cancer on social media.

Sheikh shared how, despite her disease, his wife Zahra Khan, continued her job and part-time business.

According to a LinkedIn post, Khan was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, which is breast cancer, earlier this year.

After "countless hours of waiting in hospital lobbies and meeting numerous oncologists and breast surgeons", the couple's world collapsed.



Sheikh shared how the couple had to move in with their in-laws because of the extra care that Khan required.

He shared details about her chemotherapy struggles.

"A nerve-wracking 6 months of chemotherapy saw her lose her hair, not function for days after a chemo session, lose her taste of food or water for days on end and was general fatigue and lethargy," he wrote in the post.



He praised his wife's courage saying that despite the challenges, she continued her job. From her bed, Khan grew her cheesecake business.

"A lesson in fighting with grace," Sheikh wrote.



He added that the support of families played a huge role. He said that they found an "overflow of kindness" from their close people at home and at work.

"A humbling reminder that there is so much good in this world."

The compassionate husband shared pictures of him and his wife and their transition during the period.

The post has garnered more than 67,000 likes since being posted and hundreds of comments and reshares.

Others shared their life stories and struggles in the comment section.