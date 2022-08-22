 
pakistan
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Man's post about wife's battle with breast cancer moves internet

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Babar Sheikh and his wife Zahra Khan.— LinkedIn
Babar Sheikh and his wife Zahra Khan.— LinkedIn

A man named Babar Sheikh has inspired many after posting about his wife's battle with cancer on social media.

Sheikh shared how, despite her disease, his wife Zahra Khan, continued her job and part-time business.

According to a LinkedIn post, Khan was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, which is breast cancer, earlier this year.

Related items

After "countless hours of waiting in hospital lobbies and meeting numerous oncologists and breast surgeons", the couple's world collapsed.

Sheikh shared how the couple had to move in with their in-laws because of the extra care that Khan required.

He shared details about her chemotherapy struggles.

"A nerve-wracking 6 months of chemotherapy saw her lose her hair, not function for days after a chemo session, lose her taste of food or water for days on end and was general fatigue and lethargy," he wrote in the post.

6th Jan 2022, we found a lump on my wifes chest. 2 weeks, countless - Babar Shaikh on LinkedIn

6th Jan 2022, we found a lump on my wifes chest. 2 weeks, countless hours of waiting in hospital lobbies, meeting numerous oncologist and breast surgeons... 2391 comments on LinkedIn

He praised his wife's courage saying that despite the challenges, she continued her job. From her bed, Khan grew her cheesecake business.

"A lesson in fighting with grace," Sheikh wrote.

He added that the support of families played a huge role. He said that they found an "overflow of kindness" from their close people at home and at work. 

"A humbling reminder that there is so much good in this world."

The compassionate husband shared pictures of him and his wife and their transition during the period. 

The post has garnered more than 67,000 likes since being posted and hundreds of comments and reshares.

Others shared their life stories and struggles in the comment section.

More From Pakistan:

IHC to start contempt proceddings against Imran Khan for threatening judge Zeba Chaudhry

IHC to start contempt proceddings against Imran Khan for threatening judge Zeba Chaudhry
Which city received most rainfall in Sindh this year's monsoon?

Which city received most rainfall in Sindh this year's monsoon?
Weather update: Is the wet spell over in Karachi?

Weather update: Is the wet spell over in Karachi?
Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house

Balochistan floods destroy 'Kana Yaari' famed Wahab Ali Bugti's house
YouTuber Jameel Farooqui held over false allegations against Islamabad police

YouTuber Jameel Farooqui held over false allegations against Islamabad police

Supporters gather outside Imran Khan's residence, aiming to foil arrest

Supporters gather outside Imran Khan's residence, aiming to foil arrest
Reham Khan has some advice for PML-N

Reham Khan has some advice for PML-N
FBISE issues statement for SSC, HSSC 2023 exams

FBISE issues statement for SSC, HSSC 2023 exams
Balochistan closes schools as rain continues destruction, kills nine more

Balochistan closes schools as rain continues destruction, kills nine more
Maths behind the strategy: Why did coalition choose these nine constituencies for by-polls?

Maths behind the strategy: Why did coalition choose these nine constituencies for by-polls?
WATCH: Shahbaz Gill ends 'hunger strike' on doctors' insistence at PIMS

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill ends 'hunger strike' on doctors' insistence at PIMS
Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Latest

view all