Tuesday Aug 23 2022
BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' sets a new high record: Check Out

BLACKPINK takes the internet by storm with the new song Pink Venom
BLACKPINK pre-release music video Pink Venom reached an all-time high on the first day of its release on YouTube.

On 23 August, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK's pre-release video Pink Venom received 90.4 million views in 24 hours, this marked the biggest music video debut of 2022, in the history of YouTube.

The girls even beat their previous record of How You Like That and became the third-largest 24-hour music video debut ever.

The music video for Pink Venom, which had previously amassed 100 million views has continued to hold the top spot and title of the most-watched video on YouTube for the fourth consecutive day.

BLACKPINK will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards with the same music video next week and the girl group's second music album Born Pink will be released on September 16.

