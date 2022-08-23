Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics

Max George and his new ladylove Maisie Smith's loved-up pictures have gone viral on the internet as the couple snapped in a mushy moment on Tuesday, sparking speculation they have moved in.



News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars' romance only broke earlier this month just days after it emerged Max had split from his ex Stacey Giggs.

Photo credit: DailyMail

The besotted pair stopped to share passionate kisses after shopping for a bin and storage at budget store Wilko's on Kensington High Street in London.

Earlier this month Max and Maisie's romance was revealed when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.