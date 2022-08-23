 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics
Max George gets cosy with Maisie Smith, confirms romance in PDA pics

Max George and his new ladylove Maisie Smith's loved-up pictures have gone viral on the internet as the couple snapped in a mushy moment on Tuesday, sparking speculation they have moved in.

News of the Strictly Come Dancing co-stars' romance only broke earlier this month just days after it emerged Max had split from his ex Stacey Giggs.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The besotted pair stopped to share passionate kisses after shopping for a bin and storage at budget store Wilko's on Kensington High Street in London.

Earlier this month Max and Maisie's romance was revealed when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

More From Entertainment:

House of the Dragon: Emily Carey speaks on why she has deleted Twitter account

House of the Dragon: Emily Carey speaks on why she has deleted Twitter account
Scott Disick, Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly walk hand-in-hand in Santa Monica

Scott Disick, Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly walk hand-in-hand in Santa Monica
Jennifer Lopez excites fans as she shares first snap from second wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez excites fans as she shares first snap from second wedding to Ben Affleck
Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of new clothing range for curvy women: Video

Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of new clothing range for curvy women: Video
Selena Gomez treats fans with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ BTS pics: See

Selena Gomez treats fans with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ BTS pics: See
Catwalk to dog walk: Kate Moss photos with pet pooch will melt your heart

Catwalk to dog walk: Kate Moss photos with pet pooch will melt your heart
Kendall Jenner shares her nighttime rituals to calm her anxiety down before sleep

Kendall Jenner shares her nighttime rituals to calm her anxiety down before sleep
House of the Dragon star Matt Smith's graphic brothel scenes leave fans thunderstruck

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith's graphic brothel scenes leave fans thunderstruck
Britney Spears says she’s ‘blessed to be traumatized’ in latest rant about conservatoship

Britney Spears says she’s ‘blessed to be traumatized’ in latest rant about conservatoship
Kylie Jenner bashes TikTok troll for poking fun at her filtered lips

Kylie Jenner bashes TikTok troll for poking fun at her filtered lips
'Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn opens up about ‘intense’ mental health issues

'Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn opens up about ‘intense’ mental health issues
Prince Harry dubbed as ‘People’s Prince’ ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry dubbed as ‘People’s Prince’ ahead of UK visit

Latest

view all