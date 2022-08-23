 
Tom Parker, Katie Price & more stars are National Television Award nominees

The Wanted singer Tom Parker, Kate Garraway, and Katie Price are among the stars who have been nominated for National Television Awards for personal documentaries they have fronted.

According to the Independent, Tom has been shortlisted for his documentary about the charity concert he organised in aid of cancer research six months before his death.

The singer died in a hospice near his south-east London home on March 30 from an inoperable brain tumour at the age of just 33.

After his diagnosis, Tom campaigned to raise awareness for brain tumours and organised the star-studded concert, Inside My Head.

The event, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in September 2021, raised money for Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

Tom left behind his wife Kelsey, 32, and their two children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, 21 months.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness, and Julia Bradbury are also nominated.

Garraway won the authored documentary award last year and is listed again for her latest film about her husband Derek.

Price's documentary focused on her disabled son Harvey, Bradbury chronicled her experience of breast cancer, while the McGuinnesses lifted the lid on life with three autistic children.


