A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges

US rapper A$AP Rocky cut a dapper figure in a pink hoodie and jungle camouflage pants as he stepped into New York City, after pleading not guilty earlier this month to felony assault with firearm charges in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the Praise the Lord rapper, who welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Rihanna earlier this year looked relaxed and tension-free as he sported a white Supreme T-shirt and black-and-white sneakers while heading to a late-night recording session.



Photo credit:DailyMail

A$AP Rocky accessorized with a red cap, silver necklace, and watch and spoke on a cell phone while walking on a sidewalk.

The rapper entered his not guilty plea last week stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.

Prosecutors accused him of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on November 2.



