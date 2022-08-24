 
Meghan Markle's showbiz friend promotes her podcast

Actress Janina, who is currently starring in popular TV series "Big Sky' was recently criticized by the British tabloid media after she was spotted in the front seat of Prince Harry's car.

In pictures published by the press, Meghan Mark was seen sitting in the back seat as they visited TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

A publisher went on to call Janina an Iranian agent as it targeted the royal couple.

The actress on Tuesday used her social media account to promote Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast titled "The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a poster featuring Meghan Markle with a link to the podcast.

The British media has hardly praised the Duchess of Sussex since she and her husband parted their ways with the royal family to settle in the United States.

