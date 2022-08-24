 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set for ‘awkward’ reunion with Queen

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK next month and a royal expert thinks that their meeting with the Queen may be especially awkward as their importance lessens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their upcoming UK visit last week, saying that they will be attending charity events in the country during their visit; it comes just months after the couple travelled to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Commenting on their plans, royal commentator Daniela Elser said that the Queen may be too busy to make time for Prince Harry and Meghan.

Writing for news.com.au, Elser said: “The Palace has already confirmed that the sovereign will interrupt her summer holiday in Balmoral to return to London for the change in leadership…”

She then added: “Not only will this ensure that the Sussexes high-wattage return will be unceremoniously shunted down the ladder into second or third place on the day, this also sets the stage for a potentially very awkward situation with the Queen.”

