Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’

Meghan Markle sheds light on one of the ‘scariest moments’ of her life when baby Archie was caught in a “near-death experience” while she was away on an official royal engagement.

The mother-of-two and former royal started her admission off by detailing the entire incident on her new episode for the Archetypes podcast with Spotify.

“There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

“We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense’.”

Archie was not in the nursery at the time, as his, then-nanny, had decided to take him downstairs when she stepped out for a snack.

The fire erupted from a heater inside the housing unit nursery, where the couple had dropped Archie off for a nap during their African tour in 2019. 

