Meghan Markle accused of 'dragging Harry’s popularity down'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will return to the UK next month, have been issued a stern warning by a royal commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the charity events in the UK and Germany. However royal experts are questioning why they keep returning to a place where their popularity is plummeting.

Royal fans and experts are not convinced by the couple's decision to return to the place which, the Sussex think, is not secured for them without police protection.

Christopher Anderson, author of ‘The Day Diana Died’, says: “It’s going to be an interesting watch because I don’t think it’s going to get a warm and fuzzy [welcome]. As a matter of fact, she’s wildly unpopular in England and is dragging Harry’s popularity down.”



Kinsey Schofield also slammed the Sussexes' move, saying “I’m surprised" why they don't not continue to grow their US reputation."