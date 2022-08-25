 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
'Aquaman' 2 starring Ben Affleck to release in December 2023

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been pushed back more than eight months from March 17, 2023 to Dec. 25, 2023, Warner Bros announced on Wednesday.

Ben Affleck’s Batman will return for Aquaman 2.

The first Aquaman grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Shazam! sequel, Fury of the Gods, which was meant to come out in December of this year. It has landed on Aquaman‘s old date, March 17, 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this month that the two movies were likely to move — including Aquaman moving to Christmas — as new owner Warner Bros.

Shazam!, released in 2019, was a modest hit by superhero standards with $365.9 million, but was well-liked and praised for bringing a youthful energy to the genre. It told the story of a foster kid named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who transformed into the hero Shazam (Levi). The sequel adds franchise newcomers Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler, with the movie having had a massive debut last month at San Diego Comi-Con, where the film’s trailer premiered.

