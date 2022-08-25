 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle only a 'bigger name' with blessings of Harry family: Expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Meghan Markle is only capable of looking after herself, says ropyal expert after the first episode of the Duchess' explosive podcast.

 Meghan, who invited tennis star Serena William on Archetypes, launched attacks on the royal family and the media for 'negatively' branding her an 'ambitious' woman.

In the first few minutes of the episode, husband Prince Harry also made a brief appearance for the audience.

Speaking about the podcast, royal expert Richard Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “Americans in particular talk a lot about the British tabloids and whatever but I think if you read the upmarket papers in the UK today, you will read very similar criticisms of the piece.

“It’s been blasted, criticised, by most journalists who reviewed it for the British national papers.”

Mr Palmer continued: “I think one of the points that a number of reviewers have made is that it feels like Harry has to be in there because without him she is nothing.

“The fact that she is now a member of the Royal Family, albeit an exiled one, is what has made her a bigger name and relevant.

“She doesn’t represent anybody, she doesn’t represent the Queen, she doesn’t represent the UK.

“She just represents herself really," added the expert.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift faces $1 million copyright infringement suit over 'Lover' album

Taylor Swift faces $1 million copyright infringement suit over 'Lover' album
Meghan Markle to learn from Kate's 'quietly' shown 'ambition' in royal family

Meghan Markle to learn from Kate's 'quietly' shown 'ambition' in royal family
Meghan Markle has 'fired gun' on Sussex brand as she 'ditches' royal title

Meghan Markle has 'fired gun' on Sussex brand as she 'ditches' royal title
Meghan Markle’s smacks at Prince Harry under fire: ‘My goodness!’

Meghan Markle’s smacks at Prince Harry under fire: ‘My goodness!’
Meghan Markle was 'assistant' trying to pitch ideas to 'board' in royal family

Meghan Markle was 'assistant' trying to pitch ideas to 'board' in royal family
Pete Davidson is dating Hillary Clinton, had been 'manifesting for a while': Fans

Pete Davidson is dating Hillary Clinton, had been 'manifesting for a while': Fans
Nick Cannon announces 10th baby with ex-lover Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon announces 10th baby with ex-lover Brittany Bell
Olivia Wilde not 'surprised' by Jason Sudekis 'nastiness': 'Reason I left that relationship'

Olivia Wilde not 'surprised' by Jason Sudekis 'nastiness': 'Reason I left that relationship'
Jury awards $31 mn damages in Kobe Bryant crash photo trial

Jury awards $31 mn damages in Kobe Bryant crash photo trial
'Aquaman' 2 starring Ben Affleck to release in December 2023

'Aquaman' 2 starring Ben Affleck to release in December 2023

Meghan Markle accused of parrying Serena Williams question about Archie

Meghan Markle accused of parrying Serena Williams question about Archie

Meghan Markle's podcast featuring Mariah Carey to start another Eminem-Nick Cannon beef?

Meghan Markle's podcast featuring Mariah Carey to start another Eminem-Nick Cannon beef?

Latest

view all