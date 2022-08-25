 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not bringing’ Archie, Lilibet to UK again

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK next month, however, reports suggest that they will not be bringing their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, with them.

As per a royal expert quoted by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming UK trip will strictly serve as a ‘work trip’ for them, and so, bringing their children on their work travels is out of the question.

Royal expert Neil Sean took to his YouTube channel to weigh in on Harry and Meghan’s UK visit, saying: “According to a very good source, the real reason, this is their words not mine, why the children will not be coming over here, to the United Kingdom and we have to say at this stage, is that this is a working trip.”

“It's not a trip for, you know, just meeting family, and collecting and hooking up and all that sort of stuff,” Sean further said.

He then added: “Obviously, they are going to miss them, it's quite a short visit. I don't necessarily think they will be here in the country that long.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are scheduled to fly out of the US to the UK on September 5, and will attend several charity events during their time in the country. 

