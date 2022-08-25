 
Girls' Generation Sunny tests positive for COVID-19

Girls' Generation Sunny has postponed all her scheduled activities after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

On August 25, reported that SM Entertainment confirmed the news about the singer's positive test result for COVID-19.

According to Soompi, the findings came back after conducting a test using the self-testing kit.

Sunny halted all her scheduled activities as a result and was not able to participate in the Jamsil Stadium baseball game being played by KT Wiz and Doosan Beard in the afternoon.

SM Entertainment issued a statement about the situation and said “We will continue to strictly abide by the quarantine guidelines and prioritize the artist’s health and safety so that she can focus on her treatment and recovery.”

For those unversed, Girls' Generation made a grand comeback with their most awaited seventh full-length album, FOREVER 1 on August 05 after five years of break.

