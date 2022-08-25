Meghan Markle ‘busy fighting’ public dehumanization

 
Meghan Markle’s biographer has leaked her ‘grand masterplan to undo the public dehumanization’ she’s undergone for years since Megxit.

Author and commentator Omid Scobie made this claim in his new column for Yahoo Entertainment.

Mr Scobie pointed out that Meghan Markle’s “personal life and image” have been “very much shaped through the lens of the media.”

And added that this “could all be about to change after the launch of Archewell Audio’s first podcast, Archetypes.”

Speaking about the podcast, Mr Scobie continued by admitting, “As someone who has been called every name under the sun, it’s not only an important conversation about how society talks about women, but also a clever way of taking on the detractors Meghan was previously unable to answer back to.”

“While each episode of the show is designed to illuminate the lived experiences of other women, Meghan has also found a way to undo some of her public dehumanisation in the process.”

“Once silenced by the establishment, it’s clear that Meghan finally has her voice back. A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before Harry. This time, however, she’s brought an entire movement alongside it.”

