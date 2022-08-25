 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton snapped at Prince William after he misbehaved amid Ibiza trip

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Kate Middleton snapped at Prince William who misbehaved amid Ibiza trip
Kate Middleton snapped at Prince William who misbehaved amid Ibiza trip

Kate Middleton reminded Prince William to behave properly in public during their 2006 getaway in Ibiza.

According to author and broadcaster Vicky Ward, the Duchess of Sussex go mad at her now-husband for the way he was presenting him in public.

Writing for Vanity Fair, the author dished on the alleged incident: “Interestingly, of the tight-knit royal clique who hit the clubs with increasing regularity, perhaps the most aware of the bad impression they were creating was Middleton.

"On vacation in 2006, Prince William and Guy Pelly, an old friend in the group, often referred to as the 'court jester,' were careening around on mopeds in front of a rented house in Ibiza.

“According to a source, Middleton came out of the house and, matron-like, told them to stop.

"She said, ‘Anyone could be watching! Go out the back and stop behaving like this!’ Like chastened schoolboys, the two did what they were told. William may not have liked it, but Middleton's judgement was almost certainly right,” the royal author added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry sent ‘strong message’ to his ‘doubters’ with recent charity visit to Africa

Prince Harry sent ‘strong message’ to his ‘doubters’ with recent charity visit to Africa

Heidi Klum shares about Hulu’s docuseries and why she hasn’t watched after first episode

Heidi Klum shares about Hulu’s docuseries and why she hasn’t watched after first episode
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not a good idea’ to ‘throw’ on Queen

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not a good idea’ to ‘throw’ on Queen
Prince William lived ‘Diana moment’ with ‘extraordinary embrace’

Prince William lived ‘Diana moment’ with ‘extraordinary embrace’
Brad Pitt still prioritizes ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s ‘happiness’ despite legal war

Brad Pitt still prioritizes ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s ‘happiness’ despite legal war
‘Brand crazy’ Meghan Markle blasted for calling ‘mansion’ a ‘housing unit’

‘Brand crazy’ Meghan Markle blasted for calling ‘mansion’ a ‘housing unit’
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend sparks pregnancy rumours

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend sparks pregnancy rumours
Meghan Markle got 'real-life' Prince because of 'ambition': 'Dwells in victimhood'

Meghan Markle got 'real-life' Prince because of 'ambition': 'Dwells in victimhood'
Meghan Markle’s podcast leaves Palace aides ‘worried’

Meghan Markle’s podcast leaves Palace aides ‘worried’
Meghan Markle told 'you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince': 'Hit jackpot'

Meghan Markle told 'you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince': 'Hit jackpot'
K-Pop group BLACKPINK hits 2 million in pre-order sales for 'Born Pink'

K-Pop group BLACKPINK hits 2 million in pre-order sales for 'Born Pink'
Prince Harry’s memoir might be pushed to next year over royal family ‘truth bombs’

Prince Harry’s memoir might be pushed to next year over royal family ‘truth bombs’

Latest

view all