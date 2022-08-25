 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
Prince Harry to play in annual charity polo tournament

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Prince Harry will be playing in annual polo tournament to spread awareness HIV.

The tournament, to be held in Aspen, Colorado, will witness the Duke of Sussex playing on the Senteble Team.

Prince Harry will also be joined by his longtime friend Nacho Figueras, who also happens to be the charity’s ambassador.

The annual event is the largest fundraising event to promote the mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana.

Ahead of the event, Harry said: “We are delighted to return once again to the stunning grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

“Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers’ work in HIV, and named after my mum’s favourite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need.

“We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible.”

