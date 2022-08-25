 
Khloe Kardashian steals Kylie Jenner's beauty event as she goes full-on Barbie in hot pink outfit

Celebrities and folks are enjoying the fashionable pink trend this summer, but Khloe Kardashian looked utterly unrecognisable as she went full-on Barbie for Kylie's Los Angeles event on Wednesday.

Khloe, along with her mother Kris Jenner, graced her sister's beauty event in the famous US city, looking smashing in an all-pink attire.

The 37-year-old star, who's known for changing up her look, stole the show with her stunning appearance in eye-catching outfit, which comprised of one of her favoured full-length leotards, which she tugged into thigh-high boots. She also rocked a boxy blazer of the same bright hue over the top.

The Kardashians' star donned black sunglasses and carried a miniature Hermès Birkin bag and showed off her new long brown hairstyle, which looked more like her natural hair.

As usual, she uploaded videos to Instagram Stories of her time at the event, including one with her mother, 'momager' Kris Jenner, who coordinated with her daughter as she also wore a head-to-toe hot pink blazer outfit.

From high heels to lively hairstyles and fashionable outfits to fun accessories is trending this season.

Khloe, who welcoming her second child via surrogate earlier this month with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was not the only Kardashian to attract the praise.

Kim Kardashian showed off her tiny waist in a black halterneck jumpsuit paired with black over-the-knee boots that were emblazoned with an image of Snoop Dogg, apparently teasing her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson what he was missing at the event. Kris and Kendall Jenner also attended the lavish affair.

