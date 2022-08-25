Spotify urged to demand Meghan Markle £15m investment back

Royal experts have issued demands and pleas to Spotify to demand their £15 million investment back from Meghan Markle.

The venture is a collaboration between Archewell, Spotify and Gimlet, for those unversed.

GB News presenter Darren Grimes issued this plea on social media and turned to Twitter with a lengthy statement that reads, “Spotify reportedly gave the pair $ 18 million for this podcast two years ago. Here, finally, is some material.”

"I wonder at which point they’ll ask for their money back," they added.

"People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they have never gotten to know.”

"Certainly not in the past few years where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to: 'Hey, it's me'. I'm just excited to be myself and talk and bed unfiltered and yeah, it's fun."