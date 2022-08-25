 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Prince William recalls his friendly kickabouts with Jill Scott in personal note
Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note

Prince William penned a personal message for his friend and England midfielder Jill Scott after she announced her retirement at the age of 35.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge shared a heartfelt note to cheer up the athlete for her next chapter in life.

“A pioneer of Women’s Football and a great team player,” the royal lauded.

“@JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it's been a pleasure to get to know you. Tiny bit pleased there won't be any more slide tackles during "friendly" kickabouts... W,” he added.

Prince William referred to his running joke from 2012 when Scott accidentally kicked the prince to the ground while they were playing a charity soccer game.

The tweet came after the athlete opened up on her decision, stating: “Right, we're not crying. I promised myself. I'm retiring from football. And I'm leaving with a gold medal swinging from my neck.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return
Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room

Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room
Demi Lovato talks of horrible experience of being ‘controlled’ by managing team

Demi Lovato talks of horrible experience of being ‘controlled’ by managing team

Jennifer Flavin will ‘always cherish’ time spend with Sylvester Stallone

Jennifer Flavin will ‘always cherish’ time spend with Sylvester Stallone

Duchess Camilla hit with tragedy after cousin takes own life

Duchess Camilla hit with tragedy after cousin takes own life

Prince Harry to play in annual charity polo tournament

Prince Harry to play in annual charity polo tournament
Kate Middleton snapped at Prince William after he misbehaved amid Ibiza trip

Kate Middleton snapped at Prince William after he misbehaved amid Ibiza trip
Meghan Markle ‘busy fighting’ public dehumanization

Meghan Markle ‘busy fighting’ public dehumanization
Prince Harry sent ‘strong message’ to his ‘doubters’ with recent charity visit to Africa

Prince Harry sent ‘strong message’ to his ‘doubters’ with recent charity visit to Africa

Heidi Klum shares about Hulu’s docuseries and why she hasn’t watched after first episode

Heidi Klum shares about Hulu’s docuseries and why she hasn’t watched after first episode
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not a good idea’ to ‘throw’ on Queen

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not a good idea’ to ‘throw’ on Queen
Prince William lived ‘Diana moment’ with ‘extraordinary embrace’

Prince William lived ‘Diana moment’ with ‘extraordinary embrace’

Latest

view all