Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry will pay respect to the Queen in his memoir to keep the doors of his return to the Royal Family open.

The royal experts, commentators and historians have been sharing their opinion and knowledge about Harry's upcoming memoir, which is set to hit shelves later this year.

According to some, the bombshell could make new shocking revelations about the royal family, given reference to the couple's Oprah interview.



There are speculations and rumours that the Duke of Sussex would show no mercy to some of his royal relatives in his tell-all book, and would emotionally reveal the story of his exit as a member of the Firm and an inside account of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.



Meanwhile, the most of the commentators think that Harry's book will chip away at his father Prince Charles and step-mother Camilla's credibility.

However, there are some who still cling to the hope that Harry won't disgrace his grandmother. Some of the fans believe that the father-of-two will pay respect to the 96-year-old in his upcoming memoir to keep the doors of his return to the Royal Family open.

Meghan and Harry's decision to name their daughter Lilibet is a sign of how close they are to the monarch. It shows how tight the relationship is between the Queen and Meghan and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have nothing but love for her.



The Duke of Sussex, according to an insider, would also not hurt Kate Middleton and Prince William with his words this time.