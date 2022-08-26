 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Comparison drawn between Meghan Markle podcast listeners and Piers Morgan's TV show viewers

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Comparison drawn between Meghan Markle podcast listeners and Piers Morgans TV show viewers

Piers Morgan had lost his TV job for his criticism of Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

The TV presenter continued to target the former American actress on social media.

When Meghan's first episode of her Spotify podcast released recently, a journalist took a dig at Morgan online.

NBC journalist Mike Sington said number of listeners for Meghan Markle's podcast "Archetypes" stood at 10 million.

He said average number of viewers for Piers Morgan's TV show are 62,000.

The next episode of Meghan's podcast would feature singer Mariah Carey.





More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle has done what many have tried and failed to do'

'Meghan Markle has done what many have tried and failed to do'
Bad news for haters as Meghan Markel's podcast takes the number 1 position

Bad news for haters as Meghan Markel's podcast takes the number 1 position

Jennifer Aniston reacts to video of Jamie Foxx mimicking Trump

Jennifer Aniston reacts to video of Jamie Foxx mimicking Trump

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor says his onscreen mother Lagertha looks stunning

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor says his onscreen mother Lagertha looks stunning

Jamie Foxx leaves fans in stitches as he mimicks Donald Trump

Jamie Foxx leaves fans in stitches as he mimicks Donald Trump

Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie rocks Lara Croft-inspired tank top amid fight with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie channels her iconic Lara Croft style amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie channels her iconic Lara Croft style amid legal battle with Brad Pitt
Amber Heard finding new support after being snubbed by old friends

Amber Heard finding new support after being snubbed by old friends
Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology

Regina Hall shares her thoughts on Will Smith’s public apology
Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde responds to pay gap speculations between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh
Meghan Markle voices support for women but shuns Amber Heard in new podcast

Meghan Markle voices support for women but shuns Amber Heard in new podcast

Latest

view all