Friday Aug 26 2022
Kylie Jenner convinces fans she broke up with Travis Scott: Here's Why

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Kylie Jenner is sparking split rumours with Travis Scott after her appearance an a cosmetics event.

The 25-year-old, who walked alongside her tot, Stormi, brought her fashion A-game to the party she hosted for Kylie Cosmetics in Los Angeles.

The mother-daughter duo was also joined by Kylie's sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner convinces fans she broke up with Travis Scott: Heres Why

While the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was in presence, missing from the group was Kylie's longtime boyfriend Travis Scott.

"Where is Travis?" asked one fan on Twitter while another guessed, "Have they split?"

Kylie rekindled her romance with Travis Scott after the 2020 pandemic. The couple had reportedly split after the birth of their daughter Stormi in 2018.

