Friday Aug 26 2022
Prince Harry has a 'teammate' in Meghan Markle: 'Always what he wanted'

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Meghan Markle is an 'amazing' partner to beloved husband Prince Harry, says a mutual friend of the couple.

Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, who plays polo with the Duke of Sussex admits that Harry is really proud of the 'lovely family' he shares with the Suits star.

Mr Figueras told PEOPLE magazine: “[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time.

“I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan.

“They love each other very much; their children are lovely.”

The 45-year-old added: “ Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier — seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that's really what he always wanted.

“I’m very happy for them," he added.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018, one year after announcing their engagement. In 2020, the couple left their positions as senior royals in the UK and moved to California.

