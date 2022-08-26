 
entertainment
Meghan Markle’s totally ‘obsessed with the past’: report

Meghan Markle’s totally ‘obsessed with the past’: report

Meghan Markle has come under fire and has been accused of ‘living in the past’ in a ‘crazy obsession’ with the royals.

Royal expert Kinsey Scholfield brought this revelation to light according to a report by The Sun.

Ms Schofield admitted, “From the outside looking in, there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast and that’s settling scores.”

“With this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower, responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming.”

“The book also says that Serena Williams told a media contact they weren’t necessarily good friends and he also questions her Proctor and Gamble story.”

