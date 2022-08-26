 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘safeguarded’ by Palace ‘telling lies’ about Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle was allegedly thrown under the bus by the Royal Family in an effort to make Kate Middleton look good in comparison to her, two royal experts claimed in a recent chat on a royal podcast.

While the Duchess’ of Sussex and Cambridge did not have any personal qualms with each other, experts think that hostility between the two was in fact manufactured by the firm feeding negative stories about Meghan to the press.

Diana’s former voice coach Stewart Pearce and Prince Charle’s former butler Grant Harrold spoke out about the possibility on the Apple podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies, and Royal Succession.

As per Stewart, Kate and Meghan share completely different characteristics, with Kate being ‘beautiful and silent’ while Meghan is ‘voluble and vociferous.’

He then explained: “And this was not liked by The Establishment, which is essentially patriarchal, essentially male, and you have to be quiet, you have to do what you're supposed to be doing and shut up.”

“And that's not Meghan's style, she's an American citizen, she's liberal. And so, she started speaking about this and all she received was this extraordinary pressure from the Establishment, because remember, this is not the family, this is The Firm.”

Harrold then shared how a journalist once told him that “certain tabloids were going to compare and do articles to make one seem better than the other.”


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears chooses ‘happiness’ as she deletes her Instagram account

Britney Spears chooses ‘happiness’ as she deletes her Instagram account

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s battle over kids’ custody has gotten ‘messy’: Insider
Meghan Markle’s totally ‘obsessed with the past’: report

Meghan Markle’s totally ‘obsessed with the past’: report
Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast

Meghan Markle ‘means well’ as she ‘attacks’ important subject on podcast
Sam Asghari gushes over Britney Spears' hotly released song: ‘Proud husband moment!’

Sam Asghari gushes over Britney Spears' hotly released song: ‘Proud husband moment!’
Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John praises Britney Spears for singing ‘fantastically’ song ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John

Britney Spears finally releases first song after six years with Sir Elton John
Meghan Markle accused of ‘reducing’ Prince Harry's role after royal wedding

Meghan Markle accused of ‘reducing’ Prince Harry's role after royal wedding
Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet

Prince Harry arrives in electric SUV to board $9 million private jet
Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'

Princess Diana would have 'softened' towards Camilla: 'Can’t hate somebody forever'
Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’
Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Prince Harry holds a minute’s silence at charity polo match in Colorado

Latest

view all