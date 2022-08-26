 
Anne Hathaway all set to star in movie adaptation The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway is all set to cast in the movie adaptation of a popular fan-fiction book inspired by the former One Direction member Harry Styles, The Idea of You.

According to Deadline, the movie is based on Robinne Lee’s debut novel of the same name, which will be aired on Prime Video while the production will begin in October.

In the movie, the Princess Diaries star will play Sophie, a 40-year-old woman who falls for 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band August Moon as per outlet.

Reportedly, Hayes’ character is inspired by Styles, however, the author pointed out that the focus of the story should be on Sophie’s journey.

“It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself,” she added.

Meanwhile, the movie will be directed by Michael Showalter and scripted by Jennifer Westfeldt. 

