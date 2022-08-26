 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Shia LaBeouf recalls taking up his life after public scandals

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Shia LaBeouf recalls taking up his life after public scandals
Shia LaBeouf recalls taking up his life after public scandals

Transformers star Shia LaBeouf shared about his suicidal thoughts following his public scandals that almost ruined his acting career in a recent interview.

According to Mirror UK, the Honey Boy actor revealed to Bishop Robert Barron during a YouTube interview

“I had a gun on the table. I was outta here,” said the 36-year-old.

The celebrity recalled the lowest point in his life as he stated, “My world had crumbled. When all of my designs failed, when all of my plans went out the window, when my life had led to serious infliction of pain and damage on other people, I threw up my hands.”

The Eagle Eye actor continued, “My plans are garbage and I don’t want to be here anymore. My life was completely on fire.”

“At this point I’m nuclear. Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager’s not calling. The agent’s not calling. I’m not connected to the business anymore,” he mentioned.

The Hollywood star noted, “I didn’t want to be alive anymore... shame like I had never experienced before, the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go.”

Reflecting on his mental health struggles, Shia said, “I had nowhere to go. This was the last stop on the train,” as he referred to his new role as Italian saint Padre Pio in the upcoming movie of the same name that eventually “saved his life”.

The actor felt like a “switch happened” as he is trying to get his “life back on track”.

More From Entertainment:

Noah Cyrus opens up about Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split in her new song

Noah Cyrus opens up about Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split in her new song
Meghan Markle always has ‘someone as a target’ for her 'bullying'

Meghan Markle always has ‘someone as a target’ for her 'bullying'
Olivia Wilde’s criticism towards Florence Pugh exposed by Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde’s criticism towards Florence Pugh exposed by Shia LaBeouf
David Beckham in search of his 'lost' wife Victoria during Aspen getaway

David Beckham in search of his 'lost' wife Victoria during Aspen getaway
Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories

Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories

Kim Kardashian shares her favourite cheat meals

Kim Kardashian shares her favourite cheat meals
Anne Hathaway all set to star in movie adaptation The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway all set to star in movie adaptation The Idea of You
Shia LaBeouf hits back at Olivia Wilde’s claims she fired him from new film

Shia LaBeouf hits back at Olivia Wilde’s claims she fired him from new film
Olivia Wilde reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Sudeikis
Meghan Markle's former staff have WhatsApp group named 'Sussex Survivors'

Meghan Markle's former staff have WhatsApp group named 'Sussex Survivors'
Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'

Simu Liu excited to join the cast of his upcoming movie 'Atlas'
Shailene Woodley shares her social media do’s and don’ts: Photos

Shailene Woodley shares her social media do’s and don’ts: Photos

Latest

view all