 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Anupam Kher laments on sidelined by big Bollywood directors

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Anupam Kher laments on sidelined by big Bollywood directors
Anupam Kher laments on sidelined by big Bollywood directors

Veteran actor Anupam Kher infamous for calling spade a spade, recently lamented that he was stopped getting offers from bigwig directors such as Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiawala, and Aditya Chopra.

During a recent interview, the seasoned actor opened up, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

The DDLJ actor also divulged that even though it pains him, he firmly believes that when one door shuts, many other windows & doors open. He stated, “Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Who were once my friends are now ignoring me and not offering films.. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open.

Anupam Kher will be slated to appear in the upcoming period film Emergency beside Kangana Ranaut. 

More From Showbiz:

Sonam Kapoor reacts to maternity shoot trolls: 'I have grown out of this'

Sonam Kapoor reacts to maternity shoot trolls: 'I have grown out of this'
Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls

Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls
Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID for the second time

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID for the second time
Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status

Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status
Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'

Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'
‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack
Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out

Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out
Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue

Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue
Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials
Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony
‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods
Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Latest

view all