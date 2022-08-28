 
Meghan Markle's showbiz friend releases trailer for new Netflix movie

Tyler Perry was perhaps the only high profile Hollywood figure who publicaly sent birthday greetings to his friend Meghan Markle.

The actor and filmmaker offended many with his birthday wish to the Duchess of Sussex.

Perry used his Twitter account to share a picture of the Duchess and showered praises on the former American actress.

Tyler Perry recently announced that his new film titled "A Jazzman's Blue" would release on Netflix.

Taking to Twitter he shared the movie's trailer and said, "I wrote this 27 years ago, and I finally get to show it to the world. This is my new movie, A Jazzman's Blues. I can’t wait for you to see it on @Netflix September 23rd."

