Sunday Aug 28 2022
Meghan Markle 'furious' Harry feelings for royals jeopardising 'commercial money'

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Meghan Markle is allegedly upset with Prince Harry for putting his feelings above upcoming memoir.

The Duke of Sussex, who is seemingly delaying his book to appease the royal family, is in the 'middle' to two different positions.

Speaking to GB News, expert Angela Levin revealed: "It seems they were to launch it in October. He had a very well-known ghostwriter for it because obviously, he can’t do it - it is not a skill he has. But I think he is very worried, he is in the middle of two very different positions."

She added: "One is, if it does come out and it slags off his parents and the Queen and the Royal Family in the UK again, I think he is going to be in trouble because we have all heard more than enough about what a terrible time he has - which is not always true. But if he doesn’t write it, Meghan will be furious because she has been helping him write it, not a surprise there. And he risks with his family. They need the family to earn money commercially, which they said when they never do in 2020. It is a difficult spot for him to be in. He might take out some of the really nasty bits. That’s what I think he will do in the end."

