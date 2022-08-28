 
entertainment
Prince Harry participates in polo match without Meghan Markle after cheating claims?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry participated in a charity polo match without Meghan Markle last week following cheating claims.

The Duchess of Sussex had reportedly banned Prince Harry from going to polo matches alone over cheating claims, the International Business Times, citing a source, had reported earlier this month.

Meghan was reportedly left concerned after Prince Harry's photos with a blonde mystery girl at a polo match went viral on social media.

However, Meghan Markle’s husband was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity in Carbondale, Colorado.

Dressed in light blue and white team colors, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, galloped across a polo pitch set against the unusual backdrop of the Rockies.

