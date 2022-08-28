 
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Meghan Markle was mistaken for American actress Megan Fox at an animal shelter.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently got her new dog from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia, called personally to rescue the animal before hand.

Speaking about her mistake with the royal, the Project’s chief, Shannon Keith told the Los Angeles Times: “The Duchess called me personally.”

She added: “She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’”

She then recounted: "We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?'"

The Duchess then came to the facility to meet a dog named Mia.

She explained: “The Duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We’re adopting her.'

"She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy.

"We want ones we can help who are older.'"

Mrs Keith then added: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!"

