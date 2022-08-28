Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton paid special attention to rebuild her relationship with Meghan Markle for the sake of husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.



The Sussexes, who arrived in UK during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, did not get a chance to have an in-person session with the Cambridges. It is however revealed that Kate tried her best to set up a meeting between the brothers.

The insider tells Closer Magazine: “Kate had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry came to England.

“She wanted to be the bigger person and extend that olive branch because she feels all this ugliness of ignoring one another has gone on for long enough.”

The insider adds: “Kate wanted to try to meet Meghan mainly for the sake of William and Harry. It’s Harry’s birthday soon, and she wanted to maybe make that a way of getting them all together and giving gifts.

“She knows that patching things up and ending the bad blood would be better for both sets of families and of course the monarchy as a whole.”