 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton wanted to end 'ugliness' with Meghan, Harry at Platinum Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Kate Middleton paid special attention to rebuild her relationship with Meghan Markle for the sake of husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The Sussexes, who arrived in UK during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, did not get a chance to have an in-person session with the Cambridges. It is however revealed that Kate tried her best to set up a meeting between the brothers.

The insider tells Closer Magazine: “Kate had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry came to England.

“She wanted to be the bigger person and extend that olive branch because she feels all this ugliness of ignoring one another has gone on for long enough.”

The insider adds: “Kate wanted to try to meet Meghan mainly for the sake of William and Harry. It’s Harry’s birthday soon, and she wanted to maybe make that a way of getting them all together and giving gifts.

“She knows that patching things up and ending the bad blood would be better for both sets of families and of course the monarchy as a whole.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room
Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast
Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall

Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall
Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix
Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked
'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'
Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'

Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'
Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast

Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'

Latest

view all