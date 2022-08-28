 
Kate Middleton didn’t come prepared for school shopping with George, Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken a major step to relocate near Windsor to build a normal life for their children away from the Kensington Palace activities.

Amid this, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been spending a lot more time on their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are also taking up new parental duties.

The Cambridge couple will soon be dealing with school items shopping ahead of the children’s new academic year at the school.

However, previously the duchess was reportedly caught in an awkward moment while accompanying her two eldest children to shop ahead of their return to school.

A source claimed to Hello! that Kate didn't arrive at the shop fully prepared, as she forgot to bring spare pairs of socks for the kids.

The royal children were still wearing sandals in the end of the summer at that time, which forced Kate to borrow a pair of socks from the shop in order to try on the new shoes.

It has been recently announced that the royal children will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022, a statement from Kensington Palace confirmed.

