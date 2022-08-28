Ed Sheeran sets stage ablaze with surprise appearance during Bring Me The Horizon show

Ed Sheeran set the internet ablaze with his surprise performance during Bring Me The Horizon show.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter left fans thrilled at Reading Festival after he appeared on stage during the rock band's headlining set to perform their remix of Ed's popular hit Bad Habits.



Bring Me The Horizon returned the favour by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker after he recently invited the band to join him on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Photo credits:DailyMail

Ed's surprise appearance came following days of rumours that he could appear at Reading Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, Ed was seen being mobbed by fans as he was pictured at Warsaw airport on Saturday morning after performing in the Polish city.

But the singer was eager to jet back to join Bring Me The Horizon on the Main Stage West, and they did not leave fans disappointed as they put on a rocking show.

Ed's appearance proved rumours that he would join the rock band on stage at Reading Festival to be correct.

Speaking ahead of his appearance, a source told The Sun: 'Bring Me's set is shaping up to be one of the most electric of the weekend and is jam-packed with surprises.

'They have been speaking with Ed and they are hoping he is going to be able to come out.



